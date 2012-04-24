Prom 101: Heels That Won’t Hurt Your Toes Or Your Wallet

It’s that time of year to kick up your heels – literally. There’s nothing like shopping for that first prom dress (I fondly remember begging my mother to purchase some flowered embellished number) and planning the outfit, the night and definitely the date. Everything has to feel perfect, am I right?

In any case, we know how overwhelming it can be to put together the perfect prom look (or wedding, charity function or even birthday shindig for that matter). Considering that, we couldn’t help but count down dresses from the runway that could serve up as inspiration for that special night, no matter what the purpose.

But, as we all know, that’s only half the battle – if that. As a self-declared accessory and footwear addict, I can only think of the perfect pieces to go along with any major look. What may be most important (second to the dress, of course) is your choice of shoes. You’ll be shaking your groove thing like there’s no tomorrow, taking enough photos to last you a lifetime and heading to an after party if you know what’s good for you.

So what’s the best option to get you through a marathon of an evening? We decided to share the top picks for your fancy pants night out. Click through the slideshow to check them out!