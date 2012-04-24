StyleCaster
Share

Prom 101: Heels That Won’t Hurt Your Toes Or Your Wallet

What's hot
StyleCaster

Prom 101: Heels That Won’t Hurt Your Toes Or Your Wallet

Liz Doupnik
by
Prom 101: Heels That Won’t Hurt Your Toes Or Your Wallet
14 Start slideshow

It’s that time of year to kick up your heels – literally. There’s nothing like shopping for that first prom dress (I fondly remember begging my mother to purchase some flowered embellished number) and planning the outfit, the night and definitely the date. Everything has to feel perfect, am I right?

In any case, we know how overwhelming it can be to put together the perfect prom look (or wedding, charity function or even birthday shindig for that matter). Considering that, we couldn’t help but count down dresses from the runway that could serve up as inspiration for that special night, no matter what the purpose.

But, as we all know, that’s only half the battle – if that. As a self-declared accessory and footwear addict, I can only think of the perfect pieces to go along with any major look. What may be most important (second to the dress, of course) is your choice of shoes. You’ll be shaking your groove thing like there’s no tomorrow, taking enough photos to last you a lifetime and heading to an after party if you know what’s good for you.

So what’s the best option to get you through a marathon of an evening? We decided to share the top picks for your fancy pants night out. Click through the slideshow to check them out!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14

Check out the must-haves of the season for all your formal events, from proms to benefits that will leave your tootsies (and your bank account) completely in tact!

Photo via Fashion Gone Rogue.

Joan and David 'Cicilee' Pump, $219.95, Nordstrom

Bound Slate Platform Wedge, $78, Nasty Gal

Huey Heeled Sandals With Ankle Strap, $63.63, Asos

Prucha, $110, Aldo

BDG Suede Kitten Heel, $49, Urban Outfitters

Badgley Mischka Humble Glitter Pumps, $200, Shopbop

Jeffrey Campbell Day 2 In Black/Nude Suede, $152, Revolve Clothing

B Brian Atwood Snakeskin Peep-Toe Pump, $300, Bergdorf Goodman

Nine West Rocha, $79, Zappos

H&M Shoes, $39.95, H&M

Marc Fisher Terri Platform, $85, Macy's

Wide Heel Sling Back With Stones, $129, Zara

Strut Contrast Platform Shoes, $130, Topshop

Next slideshow starts in 10s

1 Look 3 Ways: Get A Messy Side Braid For Straight Hair

1 Look 3 Ways: Get A Messy Side Braid For Straight Hair
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share