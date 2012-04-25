Prom 101: Can’t Miss Purses For Every Party

On any given moment, women across the country are schlepping what feels like their life in their bags. Between make-up, toiletries, phone, wallet, keys and even a laptop or book, it’s a wonder that we’re not all the size of body builders. So, when the opportunity presents itself to dress up and downsize our trusty totes, it can be enthralling and yet terrifying. In a sense, it’s almost like stepping out naked.

With spring starting to swing, we think about all the prom preparations underway and the venture of finding the perfect pouch. Considering we know just how difficult it can be to find even a regular bag for our day-to-day excursions, shopping for prom is a whole different league in itself.

Not only do you have to find a purchase that will accompany your ensemble wonderfully, it has to like, be able to hold all your necessities. No easy effort at all.

Keeping that in mind, we decided to do some digging for you and find some of the top bags for your special night. Check them all out in the slideshow above!