Looking for a cool way to finish off your prom look? Check out this round-up of affordable accessories for every girl's budget!
StyleCaster
Share

Prom 101: Must Have Affordable Accessories For Your Special Night

What's hot
StyleCaster

Prom 101: Must Have Affordable Accessories For Your Special Night

Liz Doupnik
by
Prom 101: Must Have Affordable Accessories For Your Special Night
11 Start slideshow

It’s no secret here that we’re absolutely obsessed when it comes to everything accessories! We think if we fell into a pool of rings, necklaces and bracelets we might be the happiest fashionistas around.

In any case, enough about us. Basically we know that when dressing for your prom (or any other special event for that matter) finding the perfect final touches can be a little intimidating. Depending on your look, you can play it safe or go totally crazy. Plus, what about all the amazing options out there? Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered.

We did our best to resist the urge to legitimately buy every single piece on this list as we did a round-up of the best accessory items available now. Oh and also, forget about busting out that piece of plastic — all these little guys are completely affordable. Save those dollars for an amazing summer trip with your best buds!

Make sure to click through our slideshow of the best choices for your prom (or simply special!) night. BTW, we want to peep your prom night photos! Register as a user to upload your photos to your own profile page – we can’t wait to see!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11

Make sure to add the final touches to your look for the big to-do!

Photo via Fashion Gone Rogue.

Crystal Venus Fly Trap Necklace, $85, at J.Crew.

Black Shell Necklace, $60, at Alex and Chloe.

Eddie Borgo Pave Cone Earrings, $240, at Bergdorf Goodman.

Sphere Necklace, $9.95, at H&M.

Vintage Ring, $17, at Etsy.

Mircal Icons Brass Icon Pendant Necklace, $225, at Barneys Co-Op.

Moroccan Coin Ear Cuff, $28, at Urban Outfitters.

Black Sheep & Prodigal Sons Double Jupiter Bracelet, $170, at Occulter.

Southwest Moon Copper Blue Lace Agate Floral Necklace, $28.99, at Overstock.

Wildfox Couture Double Finger Ring, $40, at Revolve Clothing.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

This Week’s Beauty Recap

This Week’s Beauty Recap
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share