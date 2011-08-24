PROJECT’s workroom: 8 Boutique Brands We’re Bananas For

At this past week’s PROJECT trade show held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, over hundreds of brands and labels came to Sin City to show off their latest goods to buyers, members of the press and fashion fans alike.

Situated in a corner chunk of the Convention Center floor, over 70 boutique brands from all over the globe were featured in PROJECT’s exclusive community known as workroom. From New York to Paris to Melbourne, these globally-influenced, trendsetting labels are more than just mere apparel brands; they each represent a certain lifestyle standard that is reflective of their unique hometowns.

We headed over to the workroom neighborhood to scope out these international, fashion influencers, only to discover that some of our current favorites (like Gilded Age and LEIDI by Idiel) were there, in addition to a few new brands that are now on our fashion radar.

To discover our favorite 8 workroom brands that were showcased at this week’s PROJECT trade show in Las Vegas, take a browse through the slideshow above!