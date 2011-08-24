PROJECT’s workroom: 8 Boutique Brands We’re Bananas For

At this past week’s PROJECT trade show held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, over hundreds of brands and labels came to Sin City to show off their latest goods to buyers, members of the press and fashion fans alike.
Situated in a corner chunk of the Convention Center floor, over 70 boutique brands from all over the globe were featured in PROJECT’s exclusive community known as workroom. From New York to Paris to Melbourne, these globally-influenced, trendsetting labels are more than just mere apparel brands; they each represent a certain lifestyle standard that is reflective of their unique hometowns.
We headed over to the workroom neighborhood to scope out these international, fashion influencers, only to discover that some of our current favorites (like Gilded Age and LEIDI by Idiel) were there, in addition to a few new brands that are now on our fashion radar.
To discover our favorite 8 workroom brands that were showcased at this week’s PROJECT trade show in Las Vegas, take a browse through the slideshow above!
Timo Weiland is a designer favorite here at StyleCaster, with modernly-cut clothes designed with that perfect mix of New York-grown attitude and charm
Los Angeles' Belle of the Brawl is a brand new sister label to womenswear line Hellz Bellz, with an equal dose of fierceness and flirtiness
When describing what b store is to my friends in New York, I usually say, "What Opening Ceremony is to New York is what b store is to London." With quality, norm-breaking gear for both the ladies and the gents, b store is a lifestyle brand that can never do any wrong, ever!
The distressed-looking materials and rich colorways used for IMPROVD's latest collection are perfect "avant-garde basics" for anyone looking to invest in a few statement pieces for their fall wardrobe
Melbourne's Bless'ed are the meek utilize eye-catching prints and fabric cut-outs for their line of women's apparel, perfect for a beach bum gone fashion rogue!
The flirty and womanly sophistication of Sydney's Shakuhachi has us wanting to break out our inner femme fatales, and get ready for a night of breaking a few hearts
Surface to Air is one of today's leading boutique brands from Paris, that clearly represent what modern French fashion is all aboutrefinement, sophistication and a certain "Je ne sais quoi"
Already a favorite among New York's downtown darlings and Hollywood's young starlets, Australia's Ksubi features cheeky yet fashion forward clothing and accessories for both men and women alike