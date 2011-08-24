PROJECT Wooster: Style Expert Curates Latest Men’s Fashions

For the first time ever in PROJECT’s history, the preminent fashion trade show has collaborated with fashion consultant and Internet phenomenon Nick Wooster to create a special installation at this week’s event in Las Vegas, highlighting some of the most promising brands in the men’s fashion market today.

Over 30 brands and designers were featured in this eye-catching triangular parameter, fenced by industrial ropes that had jackets, shirts, pants and the like attached to them, hanging from the rafters. Inside the installation, additional men’s clothing and accessories were on display, as well as a pretty nifty tent setup that looked like it had be stolen straight from the sets of Mad Men and Bonanza.

The reasoning behind the specific assortment of brands and designers chosen to be included in this special side project was that each one of them incorporated classic, heritage styles of the past, while blending it with an innovative design of the futurea current consumer preference of “urban gentlemen” the world over.

The mix of tailored menswear featuring subtle yet still detail-attentive designs that were included in the PROJECT Wooster installation did indeed produce a perfect, overall glimpse into what lies ahead in the world of retail men’s fashions for the next few seasons to come.

From a ladies’ perspective, I am totally welcoming of this new wave of modern remakes of classic menswear staples. Hopefully now, men over the age of 21 will start to swap out their “ironic” graphic tees for more sophisticated but quirky patterned collar shirts, or even exchange their baggy, distressed jeans for tailored, earth-toned chinos.

Let’s just hope Nick Wooster will one day soon get a chance to meet with those boys from Jersey Shore, and finally knock some fashion sense into them!