Project Runway Winner Announced!

Project Runway alum Christian Siriano finally proved that reality show winners can actually survive in the real world. We’re hoping this will be the case for Irina Shabayeva, Project Runway‘s newest winner announced on the show’s finale last night. Shabayeva was the first to admit that she faced stiff competition in reaching the winning slot, but we think the judges who included Suzy Menkes, Nina Garcia, Michael Kors, and Heidi Klum picked the right talent in the end. We couldn’t help but love her final show which was an all black collection inspired by the NY “Warrior Woman”–I mean, can you blame us? We are New Yorkers, after all.

Shabayeva will be rewarded for her hard work with a fashion spread in Marie Claire magazine, $100,000, and a vacation to Paris. Sounds horrible, we know!

Let us know what you think of her designs below!