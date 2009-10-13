Project Runway Star Heidi Klum and Husband Seal Welcome Fourth Child

Just last week, model and Project Runway judge Heidi Klum legally took husband Seal’s last name; Samuel. Friday, the two welcomed the fourth addition into their family into the world at 7:46pm in LA. Happy birthday, Lou Sulola Samuel!

“It’s difficult to imagine loving another child as much as you love your existing children,” Seal told Us Weekly Magazine about the new addition. “Anyone who has a family will tell you this. Where will one find that extra love? If you love your existing children with all of your heart, how then can one possibly find more heart with which to love another?”

I mean…. awwwwwwww! Congrats to you and your gorgeous family!