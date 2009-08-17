Project Runway: The Rundown

If you’ve been a bit starved for draping and catchphrases, breathe a sigh of relief because Project Runway air on its new network Lifetime in just three days. The New York Post released a brief rundown of the latest designers, and although none of them are Christian (sigh), we’re sure we’ll be watching. Tim Gunn withdrawal is pretty brutal, guys.

As for what we have to look forward to; a scared kid from Georgia who sleeps with a stuffed bunny, a dude known for his work with feathers (will boas be making a comeback?), and this fashion tip: “A lot of people don’t wear decorative gloves anymore but I think it’s one of those touches that keeps people thinking about you after you’ve gone,” from a Dita von Teese look-alike. Oh…and someone name Ra’Mon. Complete with apostrophe.

Due to the network jump, PR coincides with Top Chef…conundrum! What will you be tuning in for?