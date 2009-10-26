Project Runway Host Heidi Klum to Launch Line

We’re guessing Seal is a stay-at-home-dad, with Heidi Klum being a fashion workaholic, and all. Our absolute favorite judge on Project Runway (so sorry, Nina), mother of four children, and Victoria’s Secret model is taking on yet another project. After finishing her makeup line for Victoria’s Secret, she has moved on to big and better ideas.

Teaming up with Majestic Mills co-founders Rick and Brian Cytrynbaum and Modern Vintage, Heidi’s line is said to launch for Fall ’10. The lifestyle brand is to include activewear, dresses, and swimwear. The collection will also debut 48 shoe styles inspired by Heidi’s own closet; we’re visualizing supermodel stilettos, with a few inches to spare. Also included in the lifestyle line will be a variety of maternity clothing.

The collection is slated to be in stores this winter.