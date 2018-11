Project Runway is gearing up for its first season on Lifetime and they just released the 16 lucky designers to make the cut. With the jump from Bravo to Lifetime includes a trip from Parson’s to FIDM in LA.

The cast of characters includes what Racked calls a Kim Kardashian lookalike, a recent design graduate, a 50-year-old from Harlem, and a 24-year-old with a love of “rural Chinese farmers, Japanese ghost stories, and insect anatomy.”