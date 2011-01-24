Project Runway Comes to Macy’s

Earlier this month, Project Runway‘s sixth season winner Irina Shabayeva teamed up with Macy’s Retailer INC International Concepts. The result the designer’s first capsule collection, set to debut February 19.

Irene recently told InStyle she was looking forward to bringing her signature embellishments to INC, but if you were hoping to score a bit of the elaborate style she displayed on the runway, keep looking. The moderately priced dance-inspired line, which mixes flowy tops with form-fitting dresses, combines hues of pink, yellow, black and white very different from the champagne and camel aesthetic Irene showed off on the show. While many of her Runway designs were ingeniously flattering with precise styling, some of the INC pieces can’t boast the same fashion-forward concept.

Still, the entire line isn’t a bust I’d be happy to gain a few inches in the Black-Swan-esque strappy tie-up sandals, available in both eggshell white and black. Take a look-see and let us know what you think!