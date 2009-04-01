Project Runway: Back On!

Finally! Project Runway is free to spread it’s little dampened wings and fly! According to WWD, the dispute between NBC Universal, parent company to Bravo, and The Weinstein Co. has been settled. Project Runway will finally make its move to Lifetime. NBC Universal, parent of Bravo, and The Weinstein Co. have settled their dispute over the reality program. The Weinstein Co. will pay NBC for rights to the show and promptly move the sixth season over to women-centric channel Lifetime, where the sixth season will air.

We can breathe a sigh of relief–all is well in the world of fashion reality television. Harvey Weinstein even issued a hearty congratulations to NBC! But now the question is–does anybody still care about Project Runway? Only time will tell.