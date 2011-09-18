“Project Runway” Alum Christian Siriano Makes Mark at Emmys

Many reality TV “stars” often fade into oblivion following the end of their shows, while others try vainly (and unsuccessfully) to cling to relevancy. But once in awhile reality shows provide a vehicle for true talent to get recognized, and Christian Siriano is a perfect example of this.

The Project Runway alum has catapulted his win on the smash hit series into a full-blown fashion empire, designing exquisite couture pieces through his own line while at the same continuing to collaborate on a variety of diverse projects, including a highly successful partnership with shoe bargain giant Payless. He has ultimately proven (despite the scathing critiques from some critics) that couture and the mainstream can coexist in the fashion world, despite what some snobs may say.

As his boyfriend Brad Walsh noted on his blog: “Christian, who just this month alone has clothes in print on Sarah Jessica Parker, Taylor Swift, Krysten Ritter, Heidi Klum, and Lily Collins; as well as major stars wearing gowns to the Emmys this weekend and models wearing his designs in several September issue editorials; consistently receives dismissive reviews from a small, specific set of (rightly) respected publications that harp on ‘reality TV.’ So here’s what I have to say to them: get over it.”

Couldn’t have said it better myself, Brad! Tonight, Christian’s designs appear on the Emmys red carpet on both Heidi Klum and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who both look stunning. Christian’s impact on the fashion world is only just beginning, but he’s already proven he can hold his own against iconic brands like Dior and Versace.