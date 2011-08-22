PROJECT Las Vegas: Top 8 Twitter Accounts You Need To Follow

While the StyleCaster team is getting settled in Vegas and checking out the first day of the PROJECT trade show at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, what better way to get your fix on the latest news and gossip live from the convention center floor than through Twitter?!

Now, you might be wondering, “Who should I follow on Twitter?”

Excellent question, my social media savvy friends!

Thankfully, we here at StyleCaster got you covered with our list of the top 8 follow-worthy folks you need to check out on Twitter for all things PROJECT related.

From the official PROJECT accounts and this year’s VIPs, to a hand-selected group of some of the best bloggers around who are going to be covering the trade show for PROJECT’s own blog, these 8 accounts listed below are the insiders that you will want to follow for up-to-the-minute coverage, straight from Sin City:

The Big Shots:

@PROJECTshow

@NickWooster

@FallingWhistles



The Bloggers:

@JazziMcG

@nitro_icious

@MarcusTroy

The Obvious Ones:

@StyleCaster

@ClickClash