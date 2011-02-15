PROJECT Las Vegas Brand Crush: Equipment

Whether or not you recognize the brand name, you’ve undoubtedly seen (and loved) a shirt by Equipment in the last year, whether it’s in a candid photo of a celebrity, a street style shot of an editor, or on an off-duty model between shows. Their signature silk shirts are the ultimate closet staple, and perfectly capture the minimalist, androgynous styles that have been so popular in recent seasons.

The classic shirts come in a wide variety of silhouettes and fabrications the most popular being silk crpe de Chine and the line was started back in 1975 by Christian Restoin (AKA Carine Roifeld’s long-time partner and Julia and Vladimir’s dad). The brand was revived by Serge Azria for Spring 2010, and was an instant hit among the fashion set. Click through for a sampling of Equipment’s styles for spring, summer and fall the unexpected prints and range of colors are more than just eye candy, they’re elegant must-haves for every woman’s wardrobe.

You can score a piece of Equipment online at Shopbop or Net-A-Porter.