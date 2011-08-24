PROJECT Las Vegas: 9 Bag Brands We ‘Totes’ Love

No matter where you go or what time of the year it is, every girl needs to have at least one go-to handbag each season.

At this year’s PROJECT, we’ve scouted the trade show floor for the chicest bags that are going to be absolute show stoppers for the upcoming fall and spring seasons.

From leather carrier bags that remind us a whole lot of Mulberry’s own Alexa bag, to high end designer purses printed on canvas, and even to navajo-printed, fabric tote bags and weekender bags that go perfect with the current revival of the 90s grunge look, our picks are sure to keep you looking stylish all year round!

To check out all the sweet bags we’ll be wanting to carry around town this upcoming fall and spring season, click through the photos in the slideshow above!