PROJECT Las Vegas: 10 Shoe Brands That Are So Hot To Trot

O. M. G. Shoes.

Just after one day being at PROJECT and hellbent on having a shoe-only (…and jewelry too) agenda, I somehow managed to scope out the trade show’s fiercest footwear on the convention floor today.

From chunky sandal wedges, to fall-tastic booties and even to some sweet designer collaborations with one of the coolest rubber-soled brands out there, our shoe picks have got everyone’s tastes covered.

If it was ever possible to experience a mental shoe overload, I think today might have been the day that I became a shock victim of the sole variety.

My only cure now is a near-future shoe shopping bonanza. Retailersbe forewarned!

