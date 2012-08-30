Project Dispatch: New Looks for Spring 2013 from Alexis Bittar, CC Skye, More

Project is one of the biggest fashion trade shows in the world, where contemporary fashion labels gather twice a year in Las Vegas to show their wares for the upcoming season. Last week, hundreds of exhibitors — from handbag labels like Rebecca Minkoff to jewelry labels like House of Harlow 1960 — converged on Mandalay Bay, and we were there to document it all.

Accessories play a large role at the trade show, so we paid special attention to what new trends and looks were emerging on the showroom floors. Here, we check in with some of Project’s top exhibiting jewelry designers — from Alexis Bittar to Erica Weiner to Erin Wasson’s LowLuv — to see what they’ve got coming down the pipeline for spring.

Video in collaboration with Sandbox Studio and eyespy FILMS