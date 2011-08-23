PROJECT Diary: Day 1 At StyleCaster & Cotton Media Lounge

At this year’s PROJECT trade show in Las Vegas, StyleCaster has partnered with Cotton for our own Media Lounge right here at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

While we’re running around the Convention Center floor to check out all the amazing brands and their even more amazing booths here at this year’s trade show, we’ve been taking time out to do some blogging and chillaxing at the Media Lounge.

With so many stylish people at PROJECT, we’ve also been spotting a whole bunch of street style photo-worthy folks coming to hang out with us at the lounge. Luckily, we had our cameras (and iPhones) in hand to snap up a few folks who are truly representing the StyleCaster mantra”Style to the people.”

To check out all the stylish subjects we caught on camera yesterday, be sure to take a browse through all the photos in the slideshow above!

And for an extra visual treat, check out this nifty stop-motion film that our team caught during our first day at PROJECT: