Project Dispatch: Top Denim Labels Emphasize Classic Looks, New Fabrics for Spring

Project is one of the biggest fashion trade shows in the world, where contemporary fashion labels gather twice a year in Las Vegas to show their wares for the upcoming season. Last week, hundreds of exhibitors — from handbag labels like Rebecca Minkoff to jewelry labels like House of Harlow 1960 — converged on Mandalay Bay, and we were there to document it all.

Project places a major emphasis on denim, drawing labels that include everyone from Diesel and Levi’s to Paper Denim & Cloth and Seven for All Mankind. Here, we teamed up with the folks at Sandbox Studios to take stock of the latest trends in denim for Spring 2013, as well as how each label is differentiating itself from the saturated world of designer jeans with classic finishes and forward-thinking manufacturing.

Video in collaboration with Sandbox Studio and eyespy FILMS

