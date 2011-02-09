PROJECT 2011: Live Coverage From Las Vegas

Check our StyleCaster’s associate editor Alyssa Vingan’s and my coverage of PROJECT Las Vegas as we live blog from Sin City!

There are five major reasons why any individual would travel to Las Vegas:

Gambling. If that’s not completely obvious, I don’t know what is. Eloping. That’s just a romanticized way of saying quickie weddings. Bachelor Parties. That’s just a polite way of saying cheating. Illicit activities that are immoral and illegal in a minimum of 43 other states. Fashion tradeshows.

This week, StyleCaster is taking a road trip out to Las Vegas for the fashion event PROJECT also known as reason number five. Reasons one through four are just fringe benefits.

Not to be written off as a conventional tradeshow, PROJECT is a platform for emerging and established contemporary fashion designers to showcase their latest collections for retailers and buyers. Check our StyleCaster’s associate editor Alyssa Vingan’s and my coverage of PROJECT Las Vegas as we live blog from Sin City!