PROJECT 10 2011: Brands to Watch

PROJECT 10 is an initiative to showcase and incubate exceptional fashion design. Within the overall PROJECT show context, the PROJECT 10 platform is designed to elevate certain talents deemed particularly individualistic, influential within their communities and overall innovative. Curated by Brooklyn Circus designer Ouigi Theodore, the PROJECT 10 2011 designers were:
- Welcome Stranger
- Mister
- Sir & Madame
- Strivers Row
- Bernard James
- Kika NY
- VANE
- Teddy Boy
- Holy Stitch!
- Stutterheim Raincoats
Scroll through the images above for a tasting of what these underground talents have to offer!