StyleCaster
Share

PROJECT 10 2011: Brands to Watch

What's hot
StyleCaster

PROJECT 10 2011: Brands to Watch

Janice
by
PROJECT 10 2011: Brands to Watch
52 Start slideshow

PROJECT 10 is an initiative to showcase and incubate exceptional fashion design. Within the overall PROJECT show context, the PROJECT 10 platform is designed to elevate certain talents deemed particularly individualistic, influential within their communities and overall innovative. Curated by Brooklyn Circus designer Ouigi Theodore, the PROJECT 10 2011 designers were:

Scroll through the images above for a tasting of what these underground talents have to offer!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 52

Holy Stitch!

Holy Stitch!

Holy Stitch!

Holy Stitch!

Holy Stitch!

Bernard James

Bernard James

Bernard James

Kika NY

Kika NY

Kika NY

Kika NY

Kika NY

Kika NY

Mister

Mister

Mister

Mister

Mister

Mister

Mister

Sir & Madame

Sir & Madame

Sir & Madame

Sir & Madame

Sir & Madame

Sir & Madame

Sir & Madame

Strivers Row

Strivers Row

Strivers Row

Strivers Row

Stutterheim Raincoats

Stutterheim Raincoats

Stutterheim Raincoats

Stutterheim Raincoats

Teddy Boy

Teddy Boy

Teddy Boy

Teddy Boy

VANE

VANE

VANE

VANE

VANE

Welcome Stranger

Welcome Stranger

Welcome Stranger

Welcome Stranger

Welcome Stranger

Welcome Stranger

Welcome Stranger

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Vintage Fall Fashion With China Machado, A 70s Time Capsule

Vintage Fall Fashion With China Machado, A 70s Time Capsule

Promoted Stories

share