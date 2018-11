We loved Proenza Schouler’s 1950’s Tahiti inspired resort collection and now they’ve released the accompanying video as well. The video is sort of beyond words with a dragged out performance by artist Kalup Linzy, a wig-wearing Chloe Sevigny, and Liya Kebede looking polished and together amid the chaos.

Their upcoming runway show at Pitti W in Florence will also feature a performance by Kembra Pfahler (as the Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black) and an installation by sculptor Haim Steinbach.