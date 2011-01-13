Proenza Schouler’s New Ads, Lohan’s Shoe Sketch: 2:30 Slump

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Proenza’s SS11 campaign, the brand’s second to date, features Melissa Tammerijn & Julia Nobis by Willy Vanderperre continues to solidify the duo’s place on the fashion A-list. Plus, those prints! (Proenza Schouler)

Peep some sketches of Lindsay Lohan‘s new shoe line. A bit Wang-esque no? (People Style Watch)

Ruffian’s designers are gearing up for Fashion Week and call the experience, “like being at a five-star hotel; it’s perfect.” Aw. (AOL City)

Vera Wang‘s new ads are for preppy princesses. Are you a preppy princess? (Vera Wang)

Material Girl, Madonna and Lourdes’ collection for Macy’s, is looking for a new face. Taylor Momsen will always have Galliano! (Material Girl blog)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!

RT @derekblasberg Camille Grammer has ruined The Simpson’s for me. Now, every time I hear Sideshow Bob’s voice I think of Botox and Irritable Bowel Syndrome. I don’t get it, was she the voice of Sideshow Bob?

RT @StanDarde Just had a meeting about literature being sexy again. Really? Have you seen Salman Rushdie?

RT @WWDMarketplace OH Canada…Target to Enter Canada in 2013 http://bit.ly/fhndgZ What have they been doing this whole time?!

RT @Natalieoffduty I know it is thursday when the gardener wakes me up. Yah, me too.