Proenza Schouler’s Desert Road Trip

Were you really ready for Fall from the boys who gave you high fashion tie-dye and Baja sweatshirts? Proenza Schouler took a road trip through the desert and beyond and the colorful blankets they came upon (snuggled with?) knit by the hands of wonderfully wrinkled Native American elderly women (or so I like to imagine them) informed their collection.

In someone else’s hands, this inspiration could have devolved into something tiredly bohemian and generically ethnic, layered and, well, done. But when the boy geniuses take on a theme, you’ll get a lot, but nothing expected. Such was the case with a mix of greens, yellows and oranges with black in prints that can only be called cool. Harem pants managed to look fresh, macrame went silk, mid length fitted dresses were sophisticated in shape, but completely young in concept and shirts were either suede or leather. On the accessories front, shoes got slimmer, bags look primed to sell out and jewelry was chunky yet subdued.

Click through for my favorite looks, and don’t expect to go road tripping to find anything like it.

All photos: ImaxTree