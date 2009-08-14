Investment Piece: Proenza Schouler Wool-Blend Military Jacket, $1,595, at net-a-porter.com.

Sweet Justification: In seasons past, when designers revealed their upcoming fall collections of sweaters, jackets, and wraps in August, the thought alone of heavy fabrics and sturdy knits made our pores perspire. Thanks to New York’s seemingly eight-month-long winter, three-month spring, and- what was it?- four-day-long summer, fall is already upon us. Here is an investment piece from Proenza Schouler to help us combat New York’s schizophrenic temps, and maybe even look forward to them. This sharp and perfectly-proportioned jacket is made from a wool and polyamide blend, giving it the warmth and comfort of a sweater, but with the versatility of smart, classic outerwear. The button shoulder epaulets and stand-up collar nod to military styling, a look that transcends decades and trends.



Price Per Wear: A fall and spring stand-by, this jacket can be worn over the better part of a year. Wear it for ten, and you’ve practically earned your money back.