Object Of Desire
Proenza Schouler white wayfarer sunglasses, $310, at barneys.com
Reason #1
In its second season, Proenza Schouler’s sunglass collection is really hitting its stride with styles that are classic with a fashion forward twist.
Reason #2
These white wayfarers aren’t your average wayfarers. The extended cat-eye gives them a more feminine shape while keeping the retro vibe.
Reason #3
With summer creeping up on us faster than expected, it is time to pick your perfect pair of shades for the season. And you thought Proenza’s bags were cute.