Object Of Desire

Proenza Schouler white wayfarer sunglasses, $310, at barneys.com

Reason #1

In its second season, Proenza Schouler’s sunglass collection is really hitting its stride with styles that are classic with a fashion forward twist.

Reason #2

These white wayfarers aren’t your average wayfarers. The extended cat-eye gives them a more feminine shape while keeping the retro vibe.

Reason #3

With summer creeping up on us faster than expected, it is time to pick your perfect pair of shades for the season. And you thought Proenza’s bags were cute.