Proenza Schouler Talks Alphabet Soup With Chloe Sevigny

We are openly obsessed with the Proenza Schouler boys, but we weren’t expecting them to be so skilled at witty banter! In the latest issue of Interview Magazinewhich hits newsstands March 1the design duo sat down with their pal Chloe Sevigny for a chat about their growing business, and we’ve chosen some choice quips that made us fall in love with Jack and Lazaro even more.

Jack and Lazaro say that one of their biggest regrets is the name of the company.

“It’s like alphabet soup. There are so many letters. Even coming up with a font was a mission. We had to do these fine, little letters. We couldn’t do strong, bold letters because it would be, like, out to here.” McCollough

Although many peopleincluding Anna Wintourpronounce the brand Proenza Shooler, that’s incorrect.

“It’s Schouler, as in late for school. I think people think Shooler is more sophisticated than Skooler.” Sevigny

The boys waited until the eleventh hour to decide on their brand’s name.

“The whole reason why we even picked that name in the first place was that when we started, Barneys had just bought our collection and we didn’t have a name. We thought, Hernandez McCollough? Doesn’t sound so high end, does it?” McCollough

… and they’re in LOVE. (This one is a bit of an assumption on our part.)

Hernandez: “Like Jack and I could break up and then what would happen? Hmm.”

McCollough: “Whoa! What are you insinuating? I don’t need you.”

Sevigny: “He can read the menu, but he can’t order anything off of it.”

Jack and Laz have the whole yin and yang thing going on, which is what makes Proenza Schouler successful.

“We have to find something in-between what we both want. It’s hard. But Proenza Schouler wouldn’t look the way it does if it were me by myself or Jack by himself. We do gray because I like white or he likes black. But none of us really likes gray, in a weird, metaphorical way.” Hernandez

On “the friendly competition”Joseph Altuzarra and Alex Wang.

“I think in the very beginning when we were trying to break through, we reacted to people who had already broken through a bit with something like, “I hate him!” But now we feel more like there’s room for everyone. Everyone does something different. All the young designers now are doing something interesting.” Hernandez

Photos: Craig McDean for Interview