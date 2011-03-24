Proenza Schouler Takes Us Backstage At Their Spring ’11 Show

It’s a little bit weird to think about spring shopping, considering it’s not quite warm outside and we’ve been bombarded with countless Fall 2011 collections and trends for the last few weeks because of Fashion Month. Alas, that time has come, and almost all of the Spring 2011 collections have hit stores, including one of our very favorites: Proenza Schouler.

The spring show took place back in September, and even though that seems like ages ago, we haven’t forgotten how jaw-droppingly beautiful the clothes werethe ladylike tweeds, the incredible embroidery and textures, and the sheer, colorful chiffon pieces that let a little bralet peek out all combined to create the collection of our dreams.

If you’ve been saving up and are looking to splurge on something neon and awesome, the spring accessories and Ready-to-Wear looks are now available on Proenza Schouler’s website. Don’t worry if you don’t have the funds to feed your PS addictionhead on over to the site anyway to check out a behind-the-scenes video that features close up, detail shots of all of the goods.

Click through the slideshow above for some backstage shots featuring Jack, Lazaro and some really amazing clothes.