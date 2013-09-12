Proenza Schouler Spring 2014: See the Full Collection

Proenza Schouler showed their Spring 2014 collection yesterday during New York Fashion Week, and it’s a gorgeous compilation of clothes and bags inspired, the designers told Style.com, by their love of furniture and interior design. But we noticed another inspiration in some of the looks.

A few of the designs that made it down the runway recalled the crisp, architectural, black-and-white debut of Alexander Wang for Balenciaga in Paris last February. Of particular note are some of the paint-splattered designs both Proenza and Balenciaga seemed to favor in the two collections. And there are even the oversized sweaters with the boxy structure, which Wang also favored.

MORE NYFW: The Best Celebrity Gossip from NYFW

Click through the gallery above to see all the looks and let us know if you see the trend too!