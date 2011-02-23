Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, and Thakoon All Yours at Target

While some may scoff at the thought of shopping in a store that also sells groceries, I’m not ashamed to say that my wardrobe has a considerable contribution from Target. Believe it or not, there were times people asked me “which designer” I was wearing for the no-name floral dress straight from Target’s clearance rack.I’ve always thought it was much cooler than its law-suit ridden counterpart, Walmart, and now the super store is reaffirming its cool factor.

Target’s GO International designer collections has brought joy to budgeting fashionistas everywhere for 5 years, collaborating with the likes of Proenza Schouler, Thakoon, and Rodarte to provide the luxury of designer duds for a a fraction of the price. Wildly popular, these limited edition dresses flew off racks, leaving many sad shoppers empty handed and lucky buyers pining for more. Well, pine no more because Target reinstated the best sellers from its designer collaborations to go on sale again starting March 13 at Target.com and in stores. With every piece falling under $50, get your hands on the adorable dresses designed byRichard Chai, Zac Posen, Erin Fetherston and more just in time for spring. Click through to mentally shop for now and get your game plan going for when they land at a Target near you.

P.S. The dress I’m wearing in my icon was Rodarte for Target and I got it for…$11 on sale! Seriously. Get on it, girls.



