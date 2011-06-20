Proenza Schouler, Rodarte & Chanel Talk Their Musical Muses

Last week we told you about the proliferation of musical muses in the fashion worldLady Gaga being the Queen among themand it turns out that W magazine explored this relationship in depth for its July 2011 issue. Some of today’s most revered fashion designers, including Burberry’s Christopher Bailey, the Rodarte Sisters and Alexander Wang, were paired with the musicians who most inspire them and their work for an intimate photoshoot. Some of the match ups seem pitch perfect, while others are definitely unexpected.

