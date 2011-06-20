Proenza Schouler, Rodarte & Chanel Talk Their Musical Muses

Last week we told you about the proliferation of musical muses in the fashion worldLady Gaga being the Queen among themand it turns out that W magazine explored this relationship in depth for its July 2011 issue. Some of today’s most revered fashion designers, including Burberry’s Christopher Bailey, the Rodarte Sisters and Alexander Wang, were paired with the musicians who most inspire them and their work for an intimate photoshoot. Some of the match ups seem pitch perfect, while others are definitely unexpected.
Kate & Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte with Kanye West. Now maybe the rapper will start switching out some of his Céline for Rodarte when he takes the stage.
Lazaro Hernandez & Jack McCollough with the iconic artist and musician Yoko Ono, who calls the Proenza jacket she wears for the shoot "really hip." Fun fact: Jack once left school for a while to follow the Grateful Dead.
Frida Giannini of Gucci with Florence Welch, who will be dressed exclusively in costumes by Gucci on her current tour.
Alexander Wang and DJ/producer Diplo, who also starred in the Spring 2011 ad campaign for the T by Alexander Wang mens line. The designer says that Diplo embodies everything he finds "sexy, attractive and aspirational about men's style."
Karl Lagerfeld and Chanel muse Janelle Monae. The name Janelle even rhymes with Chanelhow appropriate!
Donatella Versace and M.I.A. We're thinking that Lady Gagawho has been dressing exclusively in Versace recentlymight be feeling pretty pissed off about this.