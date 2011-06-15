Proenza Schouler Resort 2012: Western Groove

Nothing makes our hearts skip a beat quite like the unveiling of a new Proenza Schouler collection. The dynamic CFDA Award-winning duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez took us on a trip out West for their Fall 2011 collection, and it looks like we’re staying there for another season. The boys’ Resort 2012 line offers up the same warm earth tones, ’70s inspired patchwork in groovy waves, chunky tribal jewelry and lost of retro boxy shapes. Oh, and if our obsession with the PS1 couldn’t get any worse, they now come in funky patchwork motifs. Sigh.

Click through to see the full Proenza Schouler Resort 2012 collection!

Images via WWD