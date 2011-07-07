Proenza Schouler Resort 2010 seemed a little disjointed and questionable at first. I think they could have left out the Fair Isle sweater, swim trunk combo, but then again, I actually have worn that combination together at the beach. Hot off the CFDA Accessory Designer of the Year award, they showed some amazing bags and shoes. Their slouchy PS1 is now more structured and smaller and the heels are still sky-high. My favorite piece is the cutout twisted leather top. It is refreshing to see a fabric treatment that goes beyond draping.