Front Row at the Proenza Schouler NYFW Fall/Winter Show Was Absolutely *Chef’s Kiss*

I’ve said it (many times) before, but I’ll say it again: Runway front rows are one of my absolute favorite places to see celebrities. There’s not as much going on as there is during a red carpet event—though I live for red carpet looks—so celebs usually seemed more relaxed. Plus, the front row guests at shows are always dressed to impress since they’re at a fashion show. The Fall/Winter Proenza Schouler NYFW show front row on Monday has instantly become one of my favorite groups of celebrities (and celebrity looks). The ensembles were sleek, sophisticated and downright enviable. I can’t get enough.

If I’m being honest, this wasn’t the wildest runway front row I’ve ever seen. It didn’t feel like I was peeking at looks from the Met Gala or witnessing a sartorial circus. But, these looks all had a certain air of sophistication that caught my eye. That isn’t to say you can’t look sophisticated in a wildly eccentric ensemble, but it’s a completely different vibe. The only way I really know how to describe these looks is that they have the same energy as Renata from Big Little Lies. Her line from the new season, “I will not not be rich!” is honestly the exact way to describe this front row.

Below, you’ll see that the star and creator of Insecure, Issa Rae, was in attendance, along with model (off the runway this time) Emily Ratajkowski. Plus, Anna Wintour made a special stop to see the Proenza Schouler show. (We stan a legend.) Yet another reason to love runway front row round-ups, my friends. You never know who will be there.

Issa Rae, Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2020, NYFW

Liva Kebede wearing Proenza Schouler, Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2020, NYFW

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Proenza Schouler, Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2020, NYFW

Anna Wintour, Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2020, NYFW

Paloma Elsesser wearing Proenza Schouler, Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2020, NYFW

Eliza Scanlen, Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2020, NYFW