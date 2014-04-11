Proenza Schouler’s Collection for MAC is Here, and It’s (Obviously) Gorgeous

Every season, we rely on fashion’s resident arbiters of cool Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez—aka the duo behind Proenza Schouler—to tell us how we’re going to want to look from head-to-toe next season. Therefore, you can imagine our glee when we heard the label was set to collaborate with MAC—an equally forward-thinking brand—on a line of makeup. Well, we’ve finally gotten a look at the collection, and it’s safe to say that it lived up to all of our expectations.

The limited-edition products include ombré powder blush, bold lipliners, and a perfect mix of lipstick shades that include a versatile pink-beige hybrid, sheer plum, and (our favorite) an on-trend bright orange-red. Also on offer: black and brown Pro Longwear eye pencils, nail lacquer and a blush brush.

While McCollough and Hernandez often cite travel as a key inspiration for their ready-to-wear collections, they actually looked to their own creations as a jumping-off point for the makeup.

“We were looking back at different collections, and we wanted to find one that was very evocative for the mood that we wanted,” Hernandez told FASHION magazine, which pointed out that they settled on their own tie-dye collection from Spring 2011 for its beachy, outdoorsy quality—perfect for a collection launching during the early days of spring.

And as for the packaging, which—let’s not kid ourselves—is almost as crucial as the products themselves? It’s pretty flawless. Using a tie-dye motif, each item features gorgeous hologram containers and boxes—obviously another nod to their own wildly popular holographic bags.

Check out the 15-piece collection—which will be available online April 17, and in stores April 24—in the gallery, and let us know which ones you’re planning to snag!