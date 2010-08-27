Proenza Schouler for J.Brand: A Cool Kids’ Dream Jean

Proenza Schouler is comprised of two rather dashing young men who are often referred to as boys in the press. My feeling is that Jack and Lazaro will most likely be relegated to the cool kids table well into their forties. It’s not because of their boyish good looks or that they aren’t already quite established in fashion land, it’s that they just get what girls want. They’re lady is young, fun and ready to socialize after all, they can be credited with taking surf inspired tie-dye and Baja hoodies high fashion.

Which means their pairing with perpetual denim brand du jour J.Brand just makes sense. And after showing the product of the collaboration on their Fall runway, they denim line is finally available for purchase on the duo’s e-commerce site, ProenzaSchouler.com, and will set you back $550.



“Denim fits the bill as the most ubiquitous item in most peoples wardrobe,” Lazaro Hernandez explained.

“Proenza Schouler will for the first time, explore this classic element.” That exploration ended with skinny jeans with graphic blue, white and black web-inspired prints.

I’d rather hold out and invest in a P.S. 1 bag for my piece of the Proenza pie, but what say you? Too pricey for your jeans, or cool enough to collect since it’s only a one-time out sort of deal?



All photos courtesy of Proenza Schouler