Proenza Schouler and iParticipate Help Inspire Us to Volunteer

When it comes to Proenza Schouler, we pretty much blindly accept their work. Season after season of landing on our favorites list, we’re used to loving Jack and Lazaro’s designs unconditionally. Upon closer inspection, however, the boys have more to offer than just some of the freshest-looking collections; they give back as well.

Proenza Schouler has created 300 custom shirts for the Entertainment Industry Foundation‘s iParticipate initiative, designed to inspire more Americans to volunteer. The shirts will be worn by the casts of some of your favorite TV shows, including Grey’s Anatomy, CSI, 30 Rock, and Bones all this week. We can’t wait to see how Liz Lemon likes to give back.

Watch this video to see how Mya and her Dancing with the Stars partner, Dmitry, lend a helping hand to Habitat for Humanity.

If you are interested in learning about more volunteer opportunities, visit iparticipate.org.