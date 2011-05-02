Proenza Schouler Gets in the Jewelry Game

Proenza Schouler had lifestyle brand written all over them from the senior Parsons collection that sold in Barneys. These boys know what girls want, they know what girls like.

Since the PS1 and its handbag and wallet counterparts have hit the scene hard, it makes total sense that these two would continue to expand the burgeoning empire. It seems that costume jewelry is next on the docket a perfect fit for the youthful brand who already got some buzz for their bungee inspired bracelets. Diamonds just wouldn’t feel right, which is not to say that the design duo aren’t drawn to the “forever” aspect of jewelry.

Its nice when you’ve put so much time into developing a product for it to have a life. So much stuff that we put out there, three months later, its gone,” Jack McCollough told WWD. The pieces are still in the dev phase, but we’ll be keeping an eye out.