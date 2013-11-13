As any good shopper knows, it’s not always what you wear but how you wear it that really makes an outfit. That said, there’s nothing like owning a fabulous piece by a designer you love, such as Proenza Schouler, a label that can be credited with consistently churning out modern, gotta-have-it bags and clothing season after season.

However, it’s a grim reality that—while we might occasionally treat ourselves to one designer piece—the odds of snagging a head-to-toe runway look isn’t exactly plausible, so sometimes a girl’s gotta be resourceful.

That said, we took one of our favorite monochrome looks from Proenza Schouler’s Fall 2013 runway show during New York Fashion Week and tracked down similar items which to recreate the look.

Keep in mind, the aim isn’t to copy the outfit thread-for-thread, but rather build an outfit inspired by Proenza’s eternally chic look for $175 (although these pieces come pretty close.) Yes, we’re aware that with some of the items, you’re not getting the same level of craftsmanship or quality of fabrics, but hey: It looks the part!

Click through the gallery above to see how to recreate this entire Proenza Schouler outfit for $175!