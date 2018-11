Proenza Schouler Wants Women To ‘Work It’ This Fall

With Missy Elliott’s anthem “Work It” blaring, you couldn’t help but think that Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez were trying to send its audience a message with their Fall 2014 collection. One of which is that the designers seem intent on helping women build a modern work wardrobe. Their take on workwear isn’t the minimalist power suiting of the 1980s, but rather pieces for today’s fashion-forward working woman, who also happens to lead a very busy life. And with Fashion Week awash in gowns and red-carpet clothing, it was a refreshing set of options.

Standout items included generously-cut coats with rounded shoulders, a cobalt blue jacket paired with a below the knee skirt, tapered trousers, and flat lug-sole shoes. Yes, Proenza Schouler is showing flats for fall, and yes, they are sexy.

The other theme that “Work It” surely referenced? Just how difficult and technical these clothes were to create. The designers met with sculptor Ron Nagle while conceptualizing the fabrics, and the artistic results are pretty striking. The lace and flock prints embroidered with bugle beads is the kind of mastery that McCollough and Hernandez should get some serious extra credit for. And we have a feeling that when this collections hits the sales floor, they will.