Proenza Schouler Boys Share Their Most Embarrassing Moment

I honestly can’t remember back to the days when the name “Proenza Schouler” was just an obscure, burgeoning ready-to-wear label that belonged to a handsome pair of recent Parsons graduates. Nowadays, you can’t walk a single block in New York without spotting a PS1 or count the brand’s editorial credits and celebrity fans on both handsbut they did have to start somewhere.

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez reminisced about their early days with Barneysthe very retailer that bought the designers’ entire graduate collectionfor its blog The Window, and they didn’t spare any of the dirty details. The boys even shared one of their most mortifying moments:

“We were still living in our studio, and some big important magazine was coming to see the collection for the first time. We were such messes back then and hadnt realized the clocks had changed an hour back. It was early morning and we were doing the final lint-rolling still in our pajamas (read: underwear!) thinking we were totally on time, when the elevator door opened and the editor-in-chief of the magazine walked in. There we were, lint-rolling half-naked.”

Moral of the story? Always wear a watchbut we’re willing to bet these two don’t look too shabby in their skivvies.

Photo: Craig McDean for Interview