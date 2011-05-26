The Proenza Schouler Boys Hang Out In A Teepee To Design

I think it’s safe to say that the commonly held opinion about Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler is that they’re two of the most talented designers of their generation. But have you ever wondered where all of their creative juices come from? I know I have!

Fortunately, the Summer 2011 issue of i-D magazine did a bit of investigating on that front, and it turns out that hanging out in a giant teepee (which Jack bought Lazaro for his birthday) and watching cows and sheep graze really aid in their thinking. The duo told the magazine:

“When we’re putting the collection together, brainstorming ideas and sketching we always go to the country. Our house is in the middle of the woods, it’s our escape and where we go to get into our heads and explore without distractions, the best part.”

Jack and Lazaro spend about 12 hours a day sketching at their farm in Massachusetts, but they make sure to always keep music on, take time to watch the sunset and take midnight walks, and go on adventures through the woods with their friends. To be honest, I’m not one for camping, but if these two invited me on a trip I’d be there in a heartbeat.

Photo via Imaxtree