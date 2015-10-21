You Can Now Personalize Your New Proenza Schouler Bag With $75 Pins

When I was a kid, I collected pins and put them on everything. I’d go to a certain store on Manhattan’s freewheeling 8th Street, scoop up as many as I could buy for $10, and affix them to my Jansport backpack, my denim jackets, even my Girl Scout sash, which I clearly felt needed flare beyond the standard patches. Hey, it was the ’80s and ’90s, and buttons were it.

Cut to (quite) a few years later, and—after almost a decade of everyone carrying the same homogenous It bags—it’s clear that fashion’s got personalization on the brain again; note the sheer amount of accessories that are able to be customized via kitschy leather stickers, witty patches, and fur charms. And now, Proenza Schouler‘s getting in on the fun with a new line of bags specifically made for decorating with pins.

Called the PS Pin Project, the collection includes four types of perforated leather bags—PS1s ($1,425 to $1,885), buckets ($1,275 to $1,525), clutches ($840 to $990), and pouches ($375)—and shoppers can choose from a range of letter and number pins, which run ​$75 each.

The bags give a literal meaning to the the word “pin-able” and come in black, white, and neon yellow. They’re available starting today. As you can see, I personalized mine with my initials (OK, fine, that happens to be the brand’s initials too.)

Head to Proenza Schouler’s site to start shopping, and check out the cute video about the project below.