Proenza Schouler Accessories: Bit of Perfection For Pre-Fall

Kerry Pieri
by
Proenza Schouler is obviously angling to corner the market on truly awesome bags and shoes. Accessories are the keys to financial success in fashion heaven and fragrance, but I don’t really care about fragrance which means those legions of PS1 devotees are keeping those sick prints and impeccable jackets coming.

Pre-Fall‘s accessories range from Jack and Lazaro is no exception, with a bit more color, some mind numbingly perfect pony hair and woven mules I would never have expected and yet decided I needed immediately. Click through and consider it lust at first sight.

All photos courtesy of Proenza Schouler

