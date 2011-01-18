Proenza Schouler Accessories: Bit of Perfection For Pre-Fall

Proenza Schouler is obviously angling to corner the market on truly awesome bags and shoes. Accessories are the keys to financial success in fashion heaven and fragrance, but I don’t really care about fragrance which means those legions of PS1 devotees are keeping those sick prints and impeccable jackets coming.

Pre-Fall‘s accessories range from Jack and Lazaro is no exception, with a bit more color, some mind numbingly perfect pony hair and woven mules I would never have expected and yet decided I needed immediately. Click through and consider it lust at first sight.

All photos courtesy of Proenza Schouler