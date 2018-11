Run, don’t walk. Seriously. To 495 Broadway, the Proenza Schouler studios in SoHo, for their Spring Sample Sale.

The sale is on NOW until 6pm, and it’s the perfect day for a long lunch…

Proenza Schouler Sample Sale, 495 Broadway, 8th floor, New York, NY 10012

No word on if they’ll have those amazing sunglasses.