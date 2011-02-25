Product of the Day: Mother Denim, Bringin’ the Drama

Gaging over the 70s trend that’s destined to take over the world one fashionista at a time? Us too. Cue, MOTHER denim, a brand new denim line launching in Spring 2011 that has THE high-waisted pant of the season: “The Drama.”

Founded by Tim Kaeding, former Creative Director/Designer at 7 for All Mankind, and Lela Tillem, former President of Sales & Marketing at Citizens of Humanity, the line is clean, edgy, a bit European in feel, with a universally flattering fit. I mean, if you can trust these guys, it begs the question… Who can we trust?!