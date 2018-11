So has anyone been noticing the slight rise in simple/classic clutches? I am looking at you Taylor T! That Celin clutch is an icon in itself! Anyway, today’s product of the day is dedicated to classic clutches. This Aldo clutch is not only a chic shape, but it’s also the perfect amount of polka dot guaranteed to add a little summer fun to any ensemble.

ALDO Basenji clutch, $30, at ALDO