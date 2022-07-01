Pro-Choice Merch: Wear Your Rage With 12 Cute Clothes & Accessories

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been a rough week for women and people who can get pregnant. On Friday, June 24, news broke that the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade in a 5-4 vote, eliminating the federal constitutional right to abortion. The devastating blow to fundamental freedom was felt across the country as folks took to the street to fight for their right to abortion and medical privacy. Whether you’re out protesting or just visiting conservative family, you need something to wear to scream “pro-choice” as loudly as possible. We found pro-choice merch, from cool tees to cute undies, to help.

Sadly, fashion brands are less likely to roll out cool pro-choice merch than they are for things like pride. (We’ll revisit that issue at another time.) But there are great options from our faves at Social Goods, Everlane, Parade and more. Many brands donate all proceeds to abortion rights organizations such as Planned Parenthood and The National Institute for Reproductive Health. It’s pretty much a no-brainer in that case.

You can also just donate to an organization yourself and shop places like Etsy to find something unique and support a small business at the same time. Ready to get started? Shop some of our faves, now.

Everlane The 100% My Body Box-Cut Tee

Get right to the point in this minimalist-chic graphic tee, available in both black and white. 100 percent of the profits (with a minimum donation of $22 per T-shirt) will be donated to the ACLU.

Social Goods prinkshop 1973 Retro Affirmation Tee – White

This T-shirt makes a subtle statement about reproductive rights. Roe v. Wade was passed in January of that year. $5 from the sale of every shirt is donated to The National Institute for Reproductive Health (NIRH).

CarlosStore My Body My Choice Hoodie

The back of this cozy sweatshirt says what we’re all thinking.

Parade Don’t F*ck With Us Brief

Parade rolled out “My Choice” and “Don’t F*ck With Us” briefs, as well as a cute scarf you can wear as a shirt. 100 percent of sales go to support abortion access through the National Abortion Fund Network.

WalnutDesignUs Abortion Is Healthcare Shirt

Reviews say this tee is super soft, which is great because you’ll be wearing it non-stop.

Mellowdellow Keep Abortion Safe Legal Social Justice Activism Activist T-Shirt

Truer words have never been said.

Pro Choice Feminist Mother By Choice For Choice Shirt

Mothers are often the most pro-choice out there.

Planned Parenthood Bans Off Our Bodies Nail Decals

“Bans Off” all the way to your nails.

Awe Ruth Bader Ginsburg + Woman Power Goddess Necklace Set

Sarah Michelle Gellar wears her Awe necklace to support a woman and pregnant person’s right to choose. This set also comes with the Woman Power Goddess Necklace, all in 14k Yellow Gold Vermeil or Sterling Silver.

Lingua Franca “i dissent” Crewneck

This 100 percent cashmere crewneck is sustainably sourced and hand-stitched in NYC. Colors are already selling out. 20 percent of each sweater sold will be donated to ACLU Women’s Rights Project.

Abortion Rights Pin

Pop this pin on a jean jacket or a purse and you’re ready to go.

Choice T-Shirt

For lovers of Friends and choice.



