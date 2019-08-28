Priyanka Chopra Did Something Epic To Make Up For Missing The Jonas Brothers’ VMAs Performance

Nick Jonas had an almost perfect weekend. He performed with the Jonas Brothers at the VMAs before winning the award for Best Pop Song. There was just one thing missing: his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was not in attendance. Priyanka reacted to missing the Jonas Brothers VMAs performance in the most hilarious, sweet way.

Nick was basically a fifth wheel at the VMAs. He attended the Newark, New Jersey award ceremony with his brothers Joe and Kevin, who were there with their wives Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. Nick’s wife Priyanka had other engagements and was unable to attend. The fifth-wheeling went just fine for most of the night — the Jersey-born band delivered a remote performance of “Sucker” and “Only Human” from Asbury Park as part of the award show’s tribute to New Jersey musicians. Later, they won Best Pop Song for “Sucker.”

That’s when things veered straight into Awkward Town. For whatever reason, Nick was seated in the very middle of his brothers. When their win was announced, Joe and Kevin both turned to their wives for a celebratory kiss, and Nick was stuck standing solo in the middle, laughing uncomfortably with his hands by his sides. Nick Jonas is all of us. We are all Nick Jonas.

But Priyanka was not going to leave her hubby out to dry. Although she couldn’t be there in person, she’s still her husband’s number one fan, and she showed it by posting a photo of Nick’s awkward fifth-wheel moment and photoshopping herself next to him.

“I’m always with you @nickjonas 😜😍Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I’m so proud of all of you! #sucker,” she captioned the photo.

Okay, Photoshop may not be one of Priyanka’s strongest skills but it’s the thought that counts. Surely this hilarious photo was the icing on top of Nick’s weekend. He posted on Instagram about the band’s win: “Best pop video!! Thank you! We have the best fans in the world for voting for sucker! A win like this in our home town means the world.”